VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) — A new Costco store is coming to Sarasota County.

The wholesale retailer is planning to open a warehouse in Wellen Park on U.S. 41 east of West Villages Parkway.

The new store will include a gas station and a full automotive service center. Shoppers can also find everything from groceries, housewares televisions, appliances and more under one roof.

“We are thrilled to welcome Costco to Wellen Park,” said Rick Severance, president of Wellen Park. “This is an incredible addition for our residents, as they have been very encouraged about what Costco will provide for them.”

Costco will bring hundreds of new job opportunities to the area, ranging from entry-level to management.

“With all of the development activity in and around Wellen Park, job creation has been a big focus,” said Severance. “There are over 500 people now employed in Downtown Wellen and with Costco opening up nearby, there will be hundreds of new job opportunities for our residents.”

Details on when the new store will open were not available.