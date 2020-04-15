Coronavirus impacts: Siesta Key businesses struggling without tourists, county working on loan program to help

SIESTA KEY, Fla. (WFLA) – Siesta Key is a destination for people all across the country, especially during spring break. But right now, it looks like a ghost town with beach accesses blocked off, chairs stacked on tables at shuttered restaurants and bars, and barely any foot traffic along its main corridor.

Several local business owners have decided to hang up the towel and wait until the COVID-19 pandemic is in our rearview mirror. Others have decided to keep their doors open.

Made in Rome Organic Gelato has called Siesta Key home for the past three years. Owners Massimo and Diane Cuna tell 8 On Your Side the past several weeks have been incredibly difficult.

“Spring break was very important for us. Now, there is literally nobody,” said Diane Cuna.

Serving 400 to 500 customers a day is normal during the spring break season. Now the Cunas are lucky to serve between 20 to 30 people daily, making earnings non-existent.

The couple makes their gelato from scratch every morning. It is preservative-free, so the shelf life is short. The Cunas have found themselves donating leftover tubs of their treats every night. They say they are staying open for the locals, not for the money.

The couple has already applied for federal loans to help them get through this pandemic. They hope to see local support as well.

“We would like to know if the county is going to help us out,” said Cuna.

8 On Your Side reached out to Sarasota County officials to see what, if any, aid can be expected in the coming weeks.

We learned county commissioners authorized the Sarasota County Economic Development Corporation to administer a small business loan program for those who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. It is called the Small Business Resiliency Loan.

A total of $4.3 million is available and expected to help support between 175-200 local businesses with loans up to $25,000. The first year will be interest-free, followed by a 3.5% interest rate for the following three year period. The money will start being disbursed by May 1.

Sarasota County officials tell 8 On Your Side that 35 of the loans are earmarked to be designated to child care facilities.

“The county commission knows the pain that is going on right now, said Sarasota County Economic Development Corporation CEO Dave Bullock. “They have limited resources, they have compiled them as best they can and I think next week we will be ready to open this program,” continued Bullock.

In order to qualify for the program, businesses must have already sought federal help through the Paycheck Protection Program. Businesses will only qualify if they’ve had a license with Sarasota County for at least three years.

Bullock says small business owners can sign up for updates here.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: