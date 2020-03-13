Coronavirus concerns: Sarasota County Fair canceled

UPDATE: The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has announced the Sarasota County Fair has been canceled.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota County Sherrif Tom Knight has elected to withdraw agency personnel assigned to work at the event following Gov. DeSantis State of Emergency declaration.

Governor DeSantis has also urged local governments and private organizations to shut down large public events at the recommendation of state health officials.

As of 2:30 p.m., the Sarasota County Fair Board has determined that the Sarasota County Fair, from March 13 to March 22, will proceed as scheduled.

The Sarasota County Fair released a statement earlier this morning: