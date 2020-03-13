Live Now
Coronavirus concerns: Sarasota County Fair canceled

Sarasota County

UPDATE: The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has announced the Sarasota County Fair has been canceled.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota County Sherrif Tom Knight has elected to withdraw agency personnel assigned to work at the event following Gov. DeSantis State of Emergency declaration.

Governor DeSantis has also urged local governments and private organizations to shut down large public events at the recommendation of state health officials.

As of 2:30 p.m., the Sarasota County Fair Board has determined that the Sarasota County Fair, from March 13 to March 22, will proceed as scheduled.

The Sarasota County Fair released a statement earlier this morning:

We encourage all citizens to follow the CDC guidelines and the Florida Department of Health in personal hygiene and mass gatherings. Do not attend if you are concerned, have underlying health conditions, feeling ill or feverish, traveled internationally or are immune compromised. The fair is in the process of having health screeners monitoring attendees. Please stay away if you are concerned.

