Coronavirus affecting blood donations throughout Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A.J. Janson with Suncoast Blood Centers is concerned. Ever since the coronavirus threat has been out there, blood donations have dropped off significantly and she blames the hype.

“The national media has put such a fear into the people that they’re afraid to go out,” said Janson. “They’re afraid to be in a large group and there is no need for that.”

Right now, the Suncoast has about a two day supply of blood on backup, but every day the donations don’t come in, that supply dwindles. Janson is urging people to donate. She says there is very little, if any risk.

“It’s a dire need and unfortunately there’s no need for the dire need,” Janson said. “Because the coronavirus is not transferable to a donation or to a recipient. “

Suncoast supplies blood to hospitals in the Sarasota, Manatee and Desoto County region and 70-percent of their supplies come from blood drives.

One Blood operates in most of the state of Florida and has an office in St. Petersburg. Susan Forbes is the organization’s senior vice president of corporate communications and public relations. She says One Blood is rolling out the red buses every day asking for donations.

“We continue to need donors to come in on a regular basis, blood is needed every day despite what’s going on in the country,” said Forbes, who explains their supplies aren’t dangerously low, but the coronavirus could change that in short order. “If, and that’s if, we start to see a larger impact of the coronavirus within our service area, that could potentially effect the blood supply.”