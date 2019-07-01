Convicted felon arrested in Englewood after accidentally shooting himself

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WFLA) – A convicted felon was arrested for possession of a firearm after Sarasota County deputies say he accidentally shot himself with a stolen gun.

Deputies were called to a home on West Green Street in Englewood on June 18 for a reported shooting. When they got to the scene, deputies say they found 38-year-old Justin Richardson with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Two witnesses said they saw Richardson show up at the home with a gun but didn’t know where he got it. Deputies identified the gun as a Walther PPS 9MM semi-automatic. When they ran the serial number, deputies discovered it had been reported stolen out of Lee County.

During their investigation, deputies found out Richardson was trying to disassemble the handgun when it discharged and hit him in the abdomen.

Richardson was flown to Sarasota Memorial Hospital for surgery on his gunshot wound. Sarasota County deputies later charged him with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to the sheriff’s office, Richardson was on inmate release status. A criminal history check revealed a total of 41 felony charges with 10 felony convictions, the arrest report says.

Deputies say Richardson has been sentenced to Florida State Prison twice – once from 2009 to 2010 and then again from 2015 to 2018. He was out on bond pending an August trial in Charlotte County for grand theft and several drug charges.