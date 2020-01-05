Cold weather shelters open in Sarasota County

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – With a drop in temperatures expected Saturday night, Sarasota County Emergency Management officials have decided to provide cold weather sheltering for those in need.

Below are the shelters that are opening:

Salvation Army – Center of Hope, 1400 10th St., Sarasota Intake will begin at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. The front porch will re-open at 4:30 a.m. and remain open until 5 a.m.



Emergency Management officials also remind residents that pets should not be left outside during the cold weather. Citizens who need to be outside overnight or during the early morning hours are encouraged to dress in several warm layers and limit skin exposure to the wind.

Fire department officials are advising residents to use caution when heating their home, as the risk of fire and carbon monoxide poisoning increase during very cold weather.

For more information, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000 or visit www.scgov.net.

