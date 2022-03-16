SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Cleanup continues after an EF-1 tornado hit Sarasota Wednesday.

There was damage on several streets including damage to a vacant home on 9th Street and several businesses on 10th Street.

Part of the roof collapsed at Alvis Industries Cabinet Company, where Alvis Troy is the owner.

“All of a sudden we heard this big wisp of wind and this huge bang in the whole roof came down on us and it was I don’t know, it was like a bomb went off,” Troy said.

Troy says he and his employees were inside, and it felt like seconds.

“We were all trapped, but we all got out from underneath the debris and got out,” Troy said.

Jovany Ortiz lives next door to where several trees fell on a vacant home. He says he was asleep when the tornado came through. When he went outside, he was shocked.

“The door swung open and I tried closing it and I couldn’t close it,” Ortiz said. “I was amazed, blessed, because luckily it didn’t hit our side of the house it went to the backyard.”

The community is grateful because they know it could’ve ended differently. As for Troy, he says now they’ll rebuild.

“We might have to move but we got to keep going, we got to make a living for our families,” Troy said.

The National Weather Service confirmed the tornado reached EF-1 level status and lasted for nearly one minute.