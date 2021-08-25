City of Sarasota names interim chief of police

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The City of Sarasota announced Wednesday who will step in as interim chief of police after Chief James Rieser decided to retire due to “recent unexpected health issues.”

According to city officials, Sarasota City Manager Marlon Brown appointed Deputy Chief Rex Troche as interim police chief.

“We appreciate Chief Rieser’s dedicated service to Sarasota for the past 29 years and his leadership as police chief over the past seven months,” Brown said. “Now, we look forward to a seamless transition with Deputy Chief Troche stepping into the interim role. With his extensive background in law enforcement and his exemplary service to the department in a variety of positions over the past two decades, he is a natural choice to immediately step into this role while continuing to serve the community.”

Troche began his career with the Sarasota Police Department in 2002. He’s served in all four agency divisions (Patrol, Professional Standards, Criminal Investigations, and Support Services) as either an officer or supervisor.

“It’s been an honor and privilege to serve under Chief Rieser’s direction. He‘s been extremely impactful not just for our agency but for our community,” he said. “I would like to ensure our community that the Sarasota Police Department will continue to move forward with initiatives that are in place and keep the City of Sarasota a safe place to live, work, and play.”

According to the City of Sarasota, Troche was promoted to sergeant in 2013 and promoted to lieutenant in 2017. In 2018, he earned a master’s degree in emergency management from Saint Leo University and was promoted to captain in June 2020.

Troche will begin his interim term at 5 p.m.