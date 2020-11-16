‘Unconditional Surrender’ statue moving within same location in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota City Commission has approved the relocation of the iconic ‘kissing statue’ on Sarasota’s bayfront.
The statue known as the “Unconditional Surrender” statue will be relocated to an area between OLeary’s and Marina Jacks to make way for construction of the US 41-Gulfstream Avenue roundabout.
City leaders considered a total of nine locations for the statue.
The City of Sarasota Twitter account says relocation of the statue will occur by Jan. 15, 2021.
