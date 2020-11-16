‘Unconditional Surrender’ statue moving within same location in Sarasota

Commissioners say the relocation is due to ongoing construction

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota City Commission has approved the relocation of the iconic ‘kissing statue’ on Sarasota’s bayfront.

The statue known as the “Unconditional Surrender” statue will be relocated to an area between OLeary’s and Marina Jacks to make way for construction of the US 41-Gulfstream Avenue roundabout.

UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER: CC approves keeping the statue on the Bayfront & relocating it a short distance from its current site (Option 1). Relocation will occur by Jan. 15, 2021 to make way for construction of the US 41-Gulfstream Ave. roundabout. pic.twitter.com/FQ2vvicHNq — City of Sarasota (@CityofSarasota) November 16, 2020

City leaders considered a total of nine locations for the statue.

The City of Sarasota Twitter account says relocation of the statue will occur by Jan. 15, 2021.