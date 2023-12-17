SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Christian Ziegler has been stripped of all responsibilities and his salary was reduced to a dollar, effective immediately, according to Jack Brill, the chairman for the Sarasota GOP.

There will be an emergency meeting held with the State Executive Committee on Jan. 8 to remove him from office.

“This is very sad for the Republican Party of Florida and very sad for the Republican Party of Sarasota County,” Brill said.

Brill also said Ziegler did not resign from office.

WFLA’s Alessandra Young is currently on the scene and will provide more updates when available.

The Florida GOP chair is currently under investigation for rape allegations.

On Dec. 1, Ron DeSantis called for Ziegler to step down following the news of his sexual battery investigation.

“They’re very serious,” DeSantis said. “I don’t see how he can continue with that investigation ongoing given the gravity of those situations. I think he should step aside … He’s innocent till proven guilty, but we can’t have a party chair that is under that type of scrutiny.”