TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The investigation into former Florida GOP Chairman Christian Ziegler continues.

Ziegler came under fire after he was accused of rape in October. Florida GOP leaders stripped him of his authority in December, and ousted him from his position in a 199-3 vote on Monday.

According to a report, Ziegler and his wife, Bridget Ziegler — a member of the Sarasota School Board — had a sexual relationship with another woman. They planned to meet the woman at her apartment, but Bridget was unable to join. The woman said Christian Ziegler showed up and assaulted her.

Body camera video obtained by 8 On Your Side shows two officers responding to the accuser’s home for a wellness check after getting a 911 call from a woman reporting a rape.

“Before we go in, I just want to clarify, you want to get a sexual assault kit?” one officer asked the woman.

She said yes.

“Now, let me ask you, and this is important, do you want it as a ‘reported’ or ‘unreported’?” the officer inquired.

The woman said she wanted it reported.

“Reported? Okay, alright, let’s get you in there and get everything squared away,” the officer said.

She was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

A search warrant obtained by 8 On Your Side included a summary of Instagram messages from Oct. 27, when detectives and the woman started communicating with Ziegler.

The police report said the woman told Ziegler that she’s not okay with what happened.

“Oh, that’s not good. You are my friend. Known you for like 20 years now,” Ziegler responded.

The search warrant said Ziegler began calling the victim. In one of the calls, the woman accused Ziegler of sexually assaulting her.

“Those are big words, please don’t, no I didn’t. You invited me in, that’s it. I did not at all, and I never want you to feel that way,” he responded.

The search warrant goes on to say that on Nov. 2, Ziegler showed detectives a video of a sexual encounter with the accuser, attempting to prove he didn’t rape her.

Police said the investigation into the sexual assault allegation remains active.