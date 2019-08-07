Multiple crashes reported on Interstate 75 after chlorine spill in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating three crashes on Interstate 75 during the busy morning commute.

Deputies said a pool maintenance truck was involved in an accident on Interstate 75 near Clark Road in Sarasota.

The truck spilled chlorine and muriatic acid on the roadway, prompting the closure of both northbound and southbound lanes. The southbound lanes have since reopened.

A second crash was reported nearby at mile marker 199. At least one person is being taken to the hospital via Bayflight.

Another crash happened near mile marker 195. No injuries were reported.

WFLA’s Meredyth Censullo says drivers traveling northbound can use Honore Avenue or Tamiami Trail as a detour.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

LATEST STORIES: