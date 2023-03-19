SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A child was hospitalized Sunday morning after an incident happened at a pool at a Sarasota apartment complex.

According to the Sarasota County Fire Department, the incident happened in the 6000 block of Medici Court, in the area of the TGM Apartment Complex.

First responders got the call for the emergency at about 9:33 a.m.

Officials said a “pediatric patient” had to be airlifted to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital after the incident. The child’s condition nor their identity has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.