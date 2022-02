TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities say a child died in a single-car crash on State Road 681 in Sarasota Wednesday morning.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened shortly before 3:30 a.m. on State Road 681 and Honore Avenue.

There is still no word on what led to the crash or if anyone else was injured.

Deputies said the southbound lanes of State Road 681 will be closed until further notice.

Motorists are being told to avoid the area and expect delays.