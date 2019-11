SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A chemical has prompted a hazmat response on McIntosh Road in Sarasota.

Firefighters responded to the 6200 block of McIntosh Road and blocked off the area.

Officials said the chemical involved is anhydrous ammonia, and that a hazmat team is working to mitigage the incident.

People are being told to avoid the area.

This is a developing situation. Please check back for updates.

