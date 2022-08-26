TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/SNN) – A chef who has cooked in some of the finest hotels across the world is making his authentic Cuban cuisine for residents at a Sarasota senior living community.

Chef Julio Rivero is bringing some delicious joy to tables at the Fountain at Lake Pointe Woods.

He spoke with the Suncoast News Network (SNN) on Thursday.

Chef Rivero began his career at Cuba’s Hotel Brisas Covarrubias. Now, he’s happy to bring his expertise to the Sarasota retirement community.

“The nice place to work, to live in, to share everything here, with residents, with workers,” Chef Rivero told SNN.

“He’s caring and he tries to please everyone,” said Rose Sobol, a five-year resident of Fountain at Lake Pointe Woods.

Last week, the chef hosted a Spanish Night for the seniors, cooking lamb, calamari and octopus.

“I love the Spanish night here because it reminded me of my visit to Spain,” Sobol said.

Chef Rivero said he makes everything with a “little bit of Cuba in every plate” along with the love he puts in to every dish.

The residents of Fountain at Lake Pointe Woods love him.

“He is so accommodating, he remembers everything I like and he’s very very good… he’s an outstanding chef and a lovely person,” said Sobol.

“I’m doing everything I can to make the residents happy,” said Chef Rivero.

Fountain at Lake Pointe Woods is hosting events with flavors around the world for its residents. Next up is Australia.