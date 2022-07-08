TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An updated alert from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention is urging people to throw out ice cream products from Big Olaf Creamery following a potential link to a listeria outbreak.

The CDC said Friday that it was concerned that contaminated Big Olaf products could still be in people’s homes or in stores.

“If you have any Big Olaf Creamery ice cream at home, throw it away,” the food safety alert said.

The CDC also said that if you are getting ice cream in Florida and don’t know if it comes from the Big Olaf Creamery, ask the store before purchasing.

Big Olaf Creamery, based in Sarasota, was linked to a 10-state listeria outbreak in a July 2 advisory from the CDC.

Twenty-three cases of listeria have been reported in the outbreak, resulting 22 hospitalizations and one death in Illinois. The CDC said that five of the affected individuals were pregnant when they were infected, with one of them losing her unborn child.

Big Olaf denied the link in a Facebook statement last weekend, saying that it was not confirmed to be linked to the outbreak despite the CDC report.

Health experts said that pregnant people, newborns, people who are 65 and older, and those who are immunocompromised are at higher risk for severe listeria infections.

Symptoms can occur as early as the day of consumption to 70 days later. These can include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, convulsions, fever and muscle aches.

The CDC said pregnant people usually only have fever, fatigue, and muscle aches, but they risk experiencing stillbirths, premature deliveries, or a life-threatening infection for their child.

If you had any Big Olaf products, the CDC suggests cleaning any areas, containers or utensils that touched them.