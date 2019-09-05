Carjacking suspect captured in Sarasota after chase on busy road

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A carjacking suspect was arrested Wednesday afternoon near Tamiami Trail and 42nd St. in Sarasota.

According to deputies, the suspect carjacked a victim on Tuesday at a shopping plaza near Tamiami Trail.

Around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, an officer with the Sarasota Police Department noticed the stolen vehicle on Tamiami Trail and tried to pull him over.

After a short chase, the car thief smashed into an innocent driver in front of Kasa Shushi.

“A few blocks away that vehicle crashed into another vehicle at 42nd here and North Tamiami trail,” said Lt. Robert Armstrong.

Drivers stuck in traffic captured the incident on cell phone video.

The suspect and the other driver were both taken to a nearby hospital. The driver is doing okay.

Authorities have yet to release the suspect’s name.

The incident closed both north and south lanes of the busy roadway for hours, forcing afternoon commuters to take detours.

No word yet when the suspect will go before a judge and what charges he’s facing.

LATEST STORIES: