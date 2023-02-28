SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Emergency crews were called to the scene of a partial train derailment Tuesday near the Sarasota-Manatee County line after several cars fell off the tracks.

Southern Manatee Fire Rescue Chief Robert Bounds told News Channel 8 that six Seminole Gulf Railway cars fell off the tracks.

Five of the train cars were carrying sheet rock. One train car was carrying propane.

Bounds told WFLA.com the tanker car is not leaking and is safe. Crews are monitoring the propane tank with infrared cameras.

Authorities said they must first siphon approximately 30,000 gallons of propane out of the tanker car in order to upright the car.

