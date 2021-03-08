Cable company fixes pipe after 8 On Your Side reports Venice couple’s months-long sewage troubles

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) – After two and a half months of limited water use inside their Venice home, Richard and Carol Geller are back to life as usual.

The couple had been dealing with wastewater issues tied to a busted sewer line under their next door neighbor’s driveway. Multiple crews said the underground break in their sewage line was caused by a Frontier Communications Cable.

The company told 8 On Your Side last week, the issue wasn’t a result of recent work. The cable had been underground since 2008.

Richard Geller and his wife say they made several calls to try and get the pipe repaired with no luck. That’s why they turned to 8 On Your Side for help.

One day after our story aired, Geller says an employee with the company showed up at his home, eager to resolve the issue. Two days after that, the pipe was repaired.

“We were up and running Saturday morning. We are finally back to normal and it is only thanks to you,” said Geller. “I can’t keep telling you enough, you are the reason why it is fixed. You know who to call and you got the ball rolling.”

For more than two months, the couple couldn’t use their dishwasher or washing machine out of fear of a back up. They limited showers to 90 seconds or less and couldn’t flush toilet paper.

Carol Geller says she finally feels whole again.

“No words can express how happy I was. I can run water, I can flush a toilet, I can take a shower, I can run the dishwasher…all the things we take for granted,” said Carol Geller. “If it wasn’t for you, I think we would still be calling and getting nowhere.”

8 On Your Side spoke with a Frontier Communications spokesman Monday following the weekend repairs. He explained the reasoning behind the delay in a statement to us.

“Frontier made three good faith attempts to repair the damage but was turned away by the tenants and were later informed the property owner is away in England. Frontier worked with the property manager and County and City Public Works to get permission to proceed,” the spokesman wrote. “On March 6, Frontier crews moved the cable, repaired the plumbing, and we are now scheduling the driveway repairs.”

The Gellers are thankful to be back to normal and hope to put this experience behind them once and for all.

“We really appreciate everything 8 On Your Side did,” said Geller.