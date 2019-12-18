Burglars break into a police car in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A police officer became a victim of a crime! Two burglars busted into his squad car, now they’re on the run.

Just before 3 a.m. on Sunday, neighbors along Maple Hollow Court and Milton Avenue in Sarasota were sound asleep.

But surveillance cameras captured plenty of activity outside. Officials say these two suspects were wandering from house to house, breaking into cars.

But a truck truly caught their attention.

It was a marked Holmes Beach police truck. They broke in, causing the alarms to go off!

They busted through the driver’s side window, leaving shattered glass everywhere.

Thankfully the computers were removed and the weapons were safely stored, so the crooks only took off with a power cord.

“He felt violated, he was not very happy about it that that would happen and it seems like the only vehicle that was damaged was a police car,” said Chief Bill Tokajer.

The chief believes this officer was targeted.

“I don’t know if they were trying to make a statement, but we will once they’re caught,” said Tokajer.

Officials say proper safety protocols were followed, and they’re not taking this lightly.

“This is something that’s going to affect the person that did this forever, because once they’re caught they will be charged, and that’s a criminal record that stays with you forever,” said Tokajer.

If you have any information to help in this case, call the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.