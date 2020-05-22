Brush fire shuts down all lanes of I-75 near Jacaranda Blvd

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) – All lanes of I-75 have been shut down following a brushfire in the median of I-75 at mile marker 194 just south of Laurel Road.

The Venice Fire Department has temporarily shut down southbound lanes at State Road 681 and Northbound at Jacaranda Boulevard.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office says the fire is approximately three acres in size and has not provided a cause at this time.

This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.

