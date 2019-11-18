Brookside MS teacher arrested, accused of inappropriately touching students

Police believe there may be more victims

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A middle school teacher in Sarasota has been charged with lewd and lascivious conduct after police say two students accused him of inappropriately touching them. Authorities now believe there may be more victims.

Sarasota police arrested 34-year-old Maxwell Guss of Bradenton on Monday afternoon. According to the police department, Guss has been on administrative leave from Brookside Middle School, where he was a business teacher.

Detectives were initially called to the middle school in early September. Two students told detectives Guss had inappropriately touched them in the beginning of the month, according to the police department.

Later, in October, police say they met with an assistant principal at Sarasota High School, where Guss previously worked as an algebra teacher. During the meeting, detectives learned a student at Sarasota High accused Guss of inappropriately touching her in 2017. According to detectives, that student told school administration back in 2017 when it happened but the school administration never reported it to law enforcement.

Sarasota detectives believe there may be more victims out there. In addition to working at Brookside Middle and Sarasota High, Guss also previously taught in Manatee County at Harllee Middle School and Bayshore High School.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Angela Cox at 941-263-6075 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS.