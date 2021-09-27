Brian Laundrie’s parents don’t know where son is, family attorney says

You can find the latest on the investigation involving Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie here. Download the WFLA app for breaking news push alerts and sign up for breaking news email alerts.

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — Brian Laundrie’s parents do not know where their son is, an attorney for the family said in a statement released Monday night, calling out speculation that’s been swirling online since he went missing amid the investigation into the disappearance and death of his fiancée, Gabby Petito.

Laundrie was reported missing by his family on Friday, Sept. 17. According to North Port police, his parents said he was last seen leaving home on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

“Chris and Roberta Laundrie do not know where Brian is,” attorney Steve Bertolino said Monday. “They are concerned about Brian and hope the FBI can locate him.”

Laundrie was named a person of interest in the disappearance of Petito on Sept. 15 – one day after his parents said they last saw him, but several days before he was reported missing. A federal arrest warrant has since been issued for Laundrie in connection with his “activities” following Petito’s death.

“The speculation by the public and some in the press that the parents assisted Brian in leaving the family home or in avoiding arrest on a warrant that was issued after Brian had already been missing for several days is just wrong,” Bertolino said.

Laundrie’s family last saw him wearing a hiking bag and believed he went to to Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County, police said. Law enforcement crews have focused their search for him on the nature preserve.

Petito’s family announced Monday night they would be holding a news conference in New York on Tuesday afternoon. The family held a memorial service for her on Sunday.

