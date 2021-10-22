Brian Laundrie search sites reopening to public after remains found, identified

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) – The nature reserve and park that was engulfed in law enforcement’s search for Brian Laundrie will now reopen to the public.

8 On Your Side confirmed with North Port Public Information Officer Josh Taylor that the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park will reopen Saturday morning.

Additionally, Sarasota County officials said Big Slough Preserve, Walton Ranch, and the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Memorial Reserve are also all now open to the public.

The wooded areas have been closed for roughly a month as police, FBI agents, and other law enforcement members searched for Brian Laundrie, the fiancé of Gabby Petito.

Laundrie, the lone person of interest in the disappearance of Petito, was reported missing by his parents on Sept. 17. When Laundrie’s parents reported him missing, they told police they had last seen him leave home to go to the Carlton Reserve area for a hike on Sept. 14. The family’s attorney later said that, after further communication with the FBI, the Laundries believed their son left home to go hiking on Sept. 13.

His remains were found in the Carlton Reserve on Wednesday near a backpack and notebook of his in an area that was recently underwater.

A day later, the FBI’s Denver office confirmed that the remains found at the nature preserve were those of Laundrie. They used dental records to confirm his identity, according to a news release.