Brian Laundrie search: Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park reopened to public

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — The City of North Port announced Tuesday that the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park has reopened to the public after being closed for almost a month.

Officials closed off the park on Sept. 23 to search for Brian Laundrie, the person of interest in the disappearance and death of his fianceé Gabby Petito.

The park is believed to be the last known location where Laundrie was, according to his family. While they first said he went missing Sept. 14, they later changed their story and said they recalled last seeing him on Sept. 13 when he went for a hike there.

The search for Laundrie has involved both local and federal agencies who have spent more than a month combing both the environmental park and the vast Carlton Reserve, which encompasses around 25,000 acres of land in the Myakka River basin.

