Brian Laundrie search: ‘Skeletal’ remains found in Carlton Reserve being worked on, no timeline set for ID

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — The partial remains that were found in a North Port park this week during the search for Brian Laundrie are being worked on, but there is no timeline yet on how soon they will be identified.

The remains found Wednesday were skeletal, according to Brian Entin. Dr. Russell Vega, the chief medical examiner for Florida’s Twelfth District, confirmed Thursday that his team is “currently working on the remains” that were found Wednesday. According to Vega, that includes a continued investigation at the scene, as well as identification.

“I don’t know when the ID process will be complete,” he said in an email to 8 On Your Side’s Mahsa Saeidi.

The partial remains that Vega and his team are now attempting to identify were found Wednesday in the Carlton Reserve area. According to the FBI, they were found near personal items – including a backpack and a notebook – belonging to Brian Laundrie.

Steve Bertolino, the attorney representing Laundrie’s family, said Wednesday night that the 23-year-old’s parents were with search crews when the items were found. According to Bertolino, Laundrie’s dad Chris found the bag containing some of his son’s items and offices found the backpack on the other side of the trail.

While the remains have not officially been identified, Bertolino told CNN’s Chris Cuomo Wednesday night that there’s a “strong possibility” the remains are Brian Laundrie.

North Port Public Information Officer Josh Taylor said the remains found Wednesday were located about two to three miles into the Carlton Reserve, which is about a 45-minute walk from the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park entrance. The park and reserve are connected to each other.

According to the FBI, the area where the remains and the items belonging to Laundrie were found was underwater until recently. During the weeks-long search for Laundrie, law enforcement crews spoke often about the difficulty of the terrain in the nature reserve.

“Today when I walked back there, I got to see firsthand the treacherous conditions that they were working on,” Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said during a news conference Thursday morning. “We’re talking water levels up above almost the chest area, rattlesnakes, moccasins, alligators.”

Laundrie was referred to on Wednesday by the FBI as a person of interest in his fiancé Gabby Petito’s murder. Petito and Laundrie were on a months-long cross-country road trip together this summer when, according to police, Laundrie returned home to North Port without her on Sept. 1.

Petito was reported missing on Sept. 11. Her remains were found Sept. 19. Her death has since been ruled a homicide by manual strangulation, according to a coroner’s findings.

Laundrie was then reported missing by his parents on Sept. 17, two days after he was named a person of interest in Petito’s disappearance. When Laundrie’s parents reported him missing, they told police they had last seen him leave home to go to the Carlton Reserve area for a hike on Tuesday, Sept. 14. The family’s attorney, Steve Bertolino, later said that, after further communication with the FBI, the Laundries believed their son left home to go hiking on Sept. 13.

A federal arrest warrant was issued for Laundrie last month for “use of unauthorized access devices” – a Capital One Bank debit card and a personal ID number for two Capital One Bank accounts – following Petito’s death.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.