TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A portion of the notebook Brian Laundrie left behind as a confession to his murder of Gabby Petito has been revealed.

“I ended her life,” the note reads. “I thought it was merciful, that it is what she wanted, but I see now all the mistakes I made. I panicked. I was in shock. But from the moment I decided, took away her pain, I knew I couldn’t go on without her.”

Attorneys for the Petito and Laundrie families met with the FBI in Tampa to sort through and take possession of personal items that belonged to Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie.

The FBI announced in January that Laundrie’s notebook found near the 23-year-old’s remains at the Carlton Reserve contained written statements where he claimed responsibility for Gabby Petito’s death.

The notebook has become an a focal point of the public’s fascination with the case, as well as potential evidence in the civil lawsuit filed by Petito’s parents against Laundrie’s parents.

The FBI collected the notebook, along with a backpack and the revolver Laundrie used to fatally shoot himself, from the scene on Oct. 20, 2021. Since then, it is believed to have remained with the FBI, despite the agency announcing the closure of their investigation on Jan. 21.