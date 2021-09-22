Brian Laundrie not in police custody, despite online rumors, several law enforcement agencies say

You can find the latest on the investigation involving Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie here. Download the WFLA app for breaking news push alerts and sign up for breaking news email alerts.

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — Several law enforcement agencies in the Sarasota County area posted on social media overnight to address online rumors surrounding Brian Laundrie, the missing person of interest in his fiancé Gabby Petito’s disappearance and death.

Despite rumors that circulated in the hours after FBI officials confirmed a body found in Wyoming over the weekend is Petito and her death is being looked into as a homicide, there were no developments in the search for Laundrie.

“We have received a significant amount of requests tonight regarding a possible capture of Brian Laundrie. These reports are unfortunately false,” North Port Police Department PIO Josh Taylor said. “Please rest assured that when Brian is found, we will be more than happy to let everyone know.”

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office also addressed the rumors of Laundrie being in custody, as well as reported sightings, on Tuesday night.

“Despite rumors on social media this evening, #BrianLaundrie is NOT IN THE CUSTODY of our agency at this time,” the sheriff’s office tweeted. “We can confirm we have received reports of ‘suspected sightings,’ however, none have been accurate.”

In a second tweet, the sheriff’s office promised to notify the public if they find him.

The Sarasota Police Department posted Wednesday morning to confirm Laundrie is not in the custody of their agency.

“Throughout overnight & into this morning, we’ve received numerous inquiries via social media, email & calls,” the tweet said.

Police are encouraging anyone with information to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit tips to the FBI online.

The search for Laundrie is expected to continue at the Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County on Wednesday.