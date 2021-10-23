Brian Laundrie: ‘No Trespassing’ signs placed along family’s North Port home

NORTH PORT, Fla. (NBC) – “No Trespassing” signs were placed Saturday outside the Laundrie home.

The small yard signs were placed along the North Port home’s perimeter by Brian Laundrie’s father, Chris Laundrie.

These signs come days after the remains of Brian were found by authorities in the Carlton Reserve on Wednesday. A day later, FBI Denver announced officials confirmed the remains were that of Brian through dental records.

The investigation into his death and disappearance is still ongoing.

Police say they are also trying to determine if there is any connection between Brian and the death of his fiancee, Gabby Petito. He was named a person of interest in Petito’s disappearance and a federal arrest warrant was also issued for Laundrie last month for the “use of unauthorized access devices” – a Capital One Bank debit card and a personal ID number for two Capital One Bank accounts – following Petito’s death.