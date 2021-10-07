Brian Laundire search: North Port community hopes Chris Laundrie’s involvement brings search for son to end

You can find the latest on the investigation involving Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie here. Download the WFLA app for breaking news push alerts and sign up for breaking news email alerts.

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — The father of Brian Laundrie is now helping the FBI in the search for his son.

Chris Laundrie left his home in North Port Thursday morning and headed to the Carlton Reserve. Steven Bertilino, the Laundrie’s family attorney, said this is the first time Chris has been allowed to go to the preserve and help search.

He told 8 On Your Side both parents have been cooperating with law enforcement ever since they started. Many people in the North Port community are having a hard time believing that.

“Their sincerity is not there, as far as I’m concerned,” Nancy McCauley said. “There’s a lot of truth that hasn’t been told and they can clear things up if they just were honest.”

Bertilino said Chris was asked to point out Brian’s favorite trails and spots.

“I sure hope they find him but it’s just such a vast area. I don’t even know… and it seems like they’ve been searching and they have dogs and so many resources,” said Jennifer Anderson, who lives near Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park. “I don’t know how they’re not finding him.”

She said she hopes things take a turn now that the Laundries are more involved.

“It just seems like the parents are almost playing games,” she said. “So it’s like… I don’t know. I would like to think they’re going to be helpful.”

Chris Laundrie left the park around 1:45 p.m., just a few hours after getting there. Bertilino said they’re hoping to get another opportunity to help with the search.