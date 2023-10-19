SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office released new details about a murder-suicide at a veterinary hospital on Wednesday.

Deputies were called to KindVet of Sarasota Urgent Care on the 3900 block of Clark Road at approximately 5:11p.m.

When they arrived, they found the front door was locked and forced themselves inside. Deputies discovered a female employee and the shooter, identified as Morgan Dana Kronstadt, 38, wounded inside of the business.

The victim was rushed Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. Kronstadt died at the site of the shooting.

Investigators determined Kronstadt locked the front door before shooting the employee. She then turned the gun on herself.

Three employees managed to escape through the back door of the business and call 911. They were not harmed in the shooting.

“The sheriff’s office is investigating whether Kronstadt, a former business employee, had posted a message earlier that day on the business’s Facebook page referencing personal and professional issues,” the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a news release. “This post has since been taken down. There is still an active criminal investigation, but there is no danger or threat to the community.”