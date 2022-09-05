BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman was hospitalized after being seriously injured during an alligator attack over the weekend.

Video captured the moments trappers wrangled the nearly 8-foot gator.

Neighbors in the Dell Webb Lakewood Ranch community said it’s normal to see alligators in the area.

“It’s very unusual to see that happen,” Gordon Silver said. “I’ve lived here five years, and I’ve never had one approach anywhere near me.”

According to leaders with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, a 77-year-old woman was walking by a pond on Ellsworth Avenue in Bradenton.

First responders said she was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

FWC said someone who witnessed the attack kept an eye on the gator until trappers arrived.

Community members told 8 On Your Side they’ll keep a closer eye out for gators when they’re near the water.

“I have small gators in my pond,” Silver said. “They move around all the time so they maybe in the pond for a day or two and then they move around somewhere else.”

FWC said they’re confident they’ve trapped the gator responsible for the attack.