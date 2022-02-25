Bradenton man, teen girlfriend charged with murdering man during drug deal, deputies say

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Bradenton man and his underage girlfriend were charged with killing a man during an alleged drug deal Monday evening, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said Kevin Jimenez, 20, and his 16-year-old girlfriend arranged a drug purchase with the man through Instagram.

Deputies said Jimenez picked up a gun on the way to meet the victim at an apartment complex on Coronado Drive in Sarasota.

When they got there, Jimenez and his girlfriend sat in their vehicle until the victim approached them. According to the sheriff’s office, Jimenez fired at the man through his passenger window, shooting the victim in the face with a single gunshot.

Deputies said before fleeing the scene, Jimenez looted the man’s body, stealing his gun.

Jimenez and his girlfriend were detained Thursday after a traffic stop. According to deputies, Jimenez admitted to being mad at the victim for talking to his girlfriend via social media and wanted to confront him during the drug deal.

Jimenez was charged with robbery with a firearm and murder while engaged in robbery.

His girlfriend was detained by the Department of Juvenile Justice for charged with principal to robbery with a firearm and principal to murder while engaged in robbery.