SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Bradenton man faces several criminal charges and traffic citations after a search during a traffic stop revealed six different drugs were in his car, according to Sarasota police.

According to a release from the Sarasota Police Department, Lashay Smith, 32, was sitting in his car at a convenience store off North Orange Avenue on Thursday when he was approached by a police officer for having dark tinted windows. An arrest report said Smith allegedly tried to get away by pulling forward out of the parking spot, but a second officer blocked him in.

The officer opened the driver’s door and pulled Smith out of the car. The arrest report said his passenger was briefly detained by police and then released. The officers claimed they smelled marijuana and saw a scale with white residue on the floorboard of the car, so they conducted a search.

According to the arrest report, the search recovered $481.50 in cash, 33.8 grams of marijuana, 14 grams of hydromorphone, 33.2 grams of cocaine, 11.7 grams of fentanyl, 4.5 grams of oxycodone and 6.5 grams of “an unknown purple substance”. Officers said they also found a Ruffles potato chip bag containing 34.2 grams of fluorofentanyl.

(via Sarasota Police Department)

Police said the scale, box of sandwich baggies, large amount of cash and multiple cell phones found indicated Smith intended to sell the drugs. The alleged crime also took place near a day care facility.

Smith was charged with trafficking fentanyl, hydromorphone and cocaine, possession of marijuana within 1000 feet of a child care facility, and possession of a controlled substance between 1000 feet of a child care facility with intent to sell, and possession of a controlled substance.

Smith was also issued multiple traffic citations for having a dark tinted windshield and windows and for driving without a valid license. The arrest report said Smith’s license has been revoked since 2010.