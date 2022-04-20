SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Bradenton man was sentenced to life in prison for killing his best friend and tampering with the scene to make it look like a suicide.

Juan Esparza, 23, was convicted Wednesday of first-degree murder, armed burglary, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and tampering with evidence.

Sarasota police said on Oct. 18, 2019 they began investigating the death of a man at his home on 6th Street.

Esparza claimed he saw the man commit suicide on a video chat.

An investigation found Esparza was angry with the man for causing his girlfriend to break up with him.

According to a release from police, Esparza went to the victim’s house with a gun, broke into the home while the victim wasn’t there and waited for him to come back.

Once the victim arrived at home, Esparza shot and killed him and staged it to look like a suicide. He then left and began telling friends, family, and investigators he saw the suicide on a video chat.

He is being held at the Sarasota County Jail.