Bradenton man arrested for Sarasota murder

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A 20-year-old Bradenton man has been arrested for murder in connection with the death of a man in Sarasota.

Sarasota police were called to a home on 6th Street Saturday morning for a possible suicide. When officers got to the scene, they had to forcibly enter the home and found a man dead inside on the living room floor.

Detectives say the man suffered an apparent gunshot wound. Evidence revealed he did not die by suicide, Sarasota police say.

Detectives later arrested 20-year-old Juan Jose Esparza of Bradenton. He has been charged with murder and armed burglary among other charges in connection with the death on 6th Street.

A representative for the Sarasota Police Department says this is believed to be an isolated incident and the public is not in any danger.

