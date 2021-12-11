Boy found dead in Sarasota shooting; police investigating

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Sarasota police are investigating a boy’s death after a deadly shooting shortly before 10 p.m. Friday, according to a release.

Police said a “male juvenile” was found dead on 29th Street. However, officers are still investigating what led to the minor’s death.

The victim’s age is not being released at the moment.

If you have information on the case, call the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 941-263-6070 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com

