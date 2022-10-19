SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man is in custody after deputies said he claimed to have a bomb in his backpack at a Sarasota bar.

Around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, deputies said the man got into an argument with patrons at Hurricane Mikes Bar on Mall Drive. While leaving the bar, he made several statements about having a bomb in his backpack.

Several people called 911 to report the incident.

The sheriff’s office said it quickly responded and took the man into custody.

Deputies said the man’s backpack was left in the middle of the road near Mall Drive and Gateway Avenue, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office said it cleared the immediate area, including some nearby establishments.

The Sarasota Sheriff’s Office Hazardous Device Unit said it examined the backpack and did not find a bomb.

The intersection of Mall Drive and Gateway Avenue reopened after deputies closed it out of an abundance of caution.