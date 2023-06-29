SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Bodycam video shows a rescue after a boat explosion Saturday near Sarasota forced people to jump into the water.

“I didn’t see a boat on fire, but I did see people in the water. There was a lot of debris,” an officer with the Sarasota Police Department said.

Police urged anyone with a VHF radio on board to keep it on Channel 16 and monitor it because “you never know if you might be at the right place at the right time to assist with a rescue.”

Sarasota Police Department’s Marine Unit, with assistance from the FWC, Longboat Key and Sarasota County Fire Rescue, rescued all six boaters aboard a 24-foot-long Yellowfin.

All six people were taken to the hospital.