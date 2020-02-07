Body of slain trooper to arrive in Sarasota Friday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The body of a Florida Highway Patrol trooper who was killed on Wednesday will be escorted from Fort Pierce to Sarasota on Friday morning, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say the public is encouraged to stand along Highway 70 as the body of Trooper Joseph Bullock is escorted from the Fort Pierce Medical Examiner’s Office to Sarasota.

The escort will take place at 8:30 a.m. Friday, and will likely cause traffic delays, authorities said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Bullock was shot and killed by a motorist who he stopped to help on Interstate 95 near Palm City.

The motorist, later identified as Franklin Reed III, was shot and killed by an off-duty Riviera Beach police officer who was in the area.

Reed was reportedly upset over having to pay for a towing service and had threatened a tow truck driver with a gun before shooting Bullock, but the weapon jammed.

Bullock was a 19-year veteran of the Florida Highway Patrol who had served in the Air Force.

He is survived by his parents and two sisters and is remembered as a “very nice guy.”

“I can tell you, I always found him very personable, totally professional, compassionate and he was dedicated to the Florida Highway Patrol and to all the citizens of the state of Florida,” retired Martin County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Dale Howard told Treasure Coast news.

“He was just a very personable, very nice guy,” Howard continued. “He was dedicated to the Florida Highway Patrol. That was something he totally enjoyed.”

In some of his last posts on social media, Bullock talked about how his military background helped prepare him for his job. He also pondered what he would tell his 5-year-old self about working in law enforcement.

“Its gonna be Epic! The pay stinks!…But i’m convinced theres some type of purpose….” Bullock wrote.

