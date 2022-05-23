TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities have recovered the body of a Venezuelan woman who vanished while swimming off South Lido Beach on Saturday.

The Sarasota Police Department said the body of 24-year-old Everliz Valentina Vega Medina was found off Longboat Key just before 9 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities had been searching for Vega Medina since Saturday night. Police said she had been swimming with a friend off South Lido Beach. Her friend made it back to shore, but Vega Medina did not.

Police suspended their search for Vega Medina on Sunday. The search effort involved marine and dive teams from the Sarasota Police Department, Sarasota County Emergency Services, Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission and U.S. Coast Guard.

Police are still investigating her death, but said the incident does not appear suspicious.