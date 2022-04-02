NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — A body was found in a parking lot of a North Port Publix Saturday, according to police.

The North Port Police Department said the body was found Saturday morning at the Publix at Sumter and Price Boulevards.

Police said they believe the death was an isolated incident and that there is no danger to the public.

It is not known what state the body was in when it was found. The deceased person has also not been identified yet.

This is a developing story. Check back in with WFLA for updates.