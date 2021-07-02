Teenager found dead in lake at Nathan Benderson Park

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death after a body was found Friday morning in a lake at Nathan Benderson Park, according to a release.

The sheriff’s office said that around 4:30 a.m., deputies and the Sarasota County Fire Department were called to the park for a marine rescue. According to authorities, two people were on a paddle boat in the middle of the lake, but jumped out after the boat started malfunctioning.

One person made it to shore, but he had to call 9-1-1 after he noticed that his friend had problems while swimming.

Both the Sheriff’s Underwater Recovery Force (S.U.R.F.) and Marine Unit worked to find the missing person. Around 11 a.m., deputies found a teenager’s body in the north part of the lake.

The sheriff’s office said the preliminary investigation suggests that the body is the missing person from the paddle boat incident. However, the investigation is still working with the Medical Examiner’s Office to confirm who it is.