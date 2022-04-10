SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate a body that was found floating near a line of mangrove trees in Vamo, Sarasota.

In an email obtained by 8 On Your Side, deputies said a citizen found the person floating face up in the Intracoastal waterways in approximately two feet of water. The victim’s identity has yet to be determined.

News Channel 8 is working to gather additional information. An investigation is ongoing.

