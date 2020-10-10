Body believed to be missing Venice mom of 4 found in vehicle in pond

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) – A body believed to be a missing mother of four was recovered from a large Venice pond on Saturday.

According to Venice Police Chief Tom Mattmuller, divers with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and the North Port Police Department, assisted by the FWC and Venice Police, located a green Nissan Xterra in a subdivision in Venice, close to Knights Trail.

Chief Matmuller confirmed a woman’s body, believed to be that of Tracey Rieker, 44, was found.

Rieker has been missing from her home since Sept. 30.

Her family has been notified.

Authorities are recovering the vehicle.

The case is being treated as a homicide and Rieker’s cause of death has not been confirmed.

Rieker’s husband, Christian, said his wife left her wallet and cell phone at home.

Christian said his wife had been in a manic state, leaving family and friends even more worried.

“We are concerned about what mindset she’s in. She didn’t get a whole lot of sleep a couple of days prior to that. She wasn’t eating a whole lot,” Rieker told 8 On Your Side on Oct. 5.

If you know anything about the disappearance of Tracey Rieker, please call the Venice Police Department at 941-486-2444.

