Boating accident closes Sarasota’s Ringling Bridge; 1 airlifted

Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – One person is being flown to the hospital after a boating accident near Sarasota’s John Ringling Causeway Bridge on Saturday, police said.

The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The bridge remains closed in both directions until further notice.

Police are asking drivers to seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

