SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A boat explosion near Longboat Key caused six people to jump to safety into the water around 4:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Sarasota Police Department’s Marine Unit, with assistance from the FWC, Longboat Key and Sarasota County Fire Rescue, rescued all six boaters aboard a 24-foot-long Yellowfin.

All six people were taken to the hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.