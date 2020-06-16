Black Lives Matter Manasota calls for local law enforcement agencies to be defunded

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Protesters from Manasota Black Lives Matter are demanding that area law enforcement agencies be defunded. The group gathered Tuesday evening near the unconditional surrender statue in Sarasota to protest and march.

“Our purpose for being here is to galvanize the movement against police brutality. We demand the Sarasota Police Department to be defunded and the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office to be defunded, as well as the Bradenton Police Department and Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. They are making our community less safe. They all need to be defunded now,” said protest organizer, Griff, who chose not to provide a last name to 8 On Your Side.

Griff added, “We’re asking for defunding. No more money to these police departments, no protections for the police unions, things like that.”

Protesters tell 8 on your Side they’re also marching on behalf of 63-year-old Ronald Davenport, who they say was brutalized by the Sarasota Police Department in early May during a traffic stop.

“This is life and death. This is America’s problem. The end of the journey is policy change. The end of the journey is to end police policies that protect cops that have excessive brutality complaints,” protester Sean Shaw tells 8 On Your Side.

The department claims that Davenport resisted arrest and refused to comply with officers.

According to the Sarasota Police Department, Police Chief Bernadette Dipino advised Internal Affairs to initiate an investigation even though no formal complaint was made. However, investigators say they have been unable to make contact with Davenport.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 941-263-6027.