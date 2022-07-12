SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced that Big Olaf Creamery recalled its ice cream products that were linked to listeria infections.

However, health officials worry that stores may still be carrying Big Olaf ice cream products. Friday, the CDC put out an advisory telling people who had the ice cream to throw it out immediately.

The FDA said that retailers must pull the products from shelves and throw them away, regardless of the sell by date.

“Consumers, restaurants, and retailers who purchased or received any Big Olaf ice cream products should throw the products away, follow FDA’s safe handling and cleaning advice and use extra vigilance in cleaning and sanitizing any surfaces and containers that may have come in contact with these products to reduce the risk of cross-contamination,” the FDA report said. “Listeria can survive in refrigerated temperatures and can easily spread to other foods and surfaces.”

As of Monday, the number of infected individuals remained at 23 confirmed cases across 10 states, 12 of them being from Florida. Nine other individuals said they had traveled to Florida recently.

Eighteen of the infected individuals said they ate ice cream before being infected. Ten of those people said they specifically ate Big Olaf ice cream or ice cream at places that could have carried Big Olaf products.

Two lawsuits have already been filed against the creamery, one for the death of an Illinois woman and one from a couple who said they lost their unborn child because of the listeria infection.

Health officials with the FDA, Florida Department of Health, and Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services are continuing to investigate the outbreak.